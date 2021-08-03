iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 225,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 47,340 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 19,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,155,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 39,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.63. 68,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.17. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.