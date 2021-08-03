Old Port Advisors Sells 5,134 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.4% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after buying an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after buying an additional 159,542 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 170,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 86,245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,098,388 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.73.

