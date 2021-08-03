Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $447,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $3,946,258. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.84.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

