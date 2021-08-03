SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
NYSE:SXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,103. The company has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.
SXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
