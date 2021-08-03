SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 930,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

NYSE:SXC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,103. The company has a market capitalization of $633.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $8.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,433 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SXC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

