LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Billion

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.78 billion and the highest is $12.71 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $41.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.33 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.