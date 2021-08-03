LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Billion

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) will report sales of $11.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.78 billion and the highest is $12.71 billion. LyondellBasell Industries posted sales of $6.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year sales of $41.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.19 billion to $45.51 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.33 billion to $43.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.29.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $98.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $118.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,535,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,786,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,598,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $270,382,000 after purchasing an additional 275,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.