Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) recently:
- 7/26/2021 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “
- 7/22/2021 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/13/2021 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
ALBO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,909. The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.
