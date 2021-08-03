Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ: ALBO) recently:

7/26/2021 – Albireo Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/22/2021 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $73.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Albireo Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

7/13/2021 – Albireo Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

ALBO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,909. The company has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 697,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

