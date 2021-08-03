Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases 8,641 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the quarter. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 1.7% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.79. 14,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock worth $8,277,038 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

