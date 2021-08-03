Northstar Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,648,000 after purchasing an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after purchasing an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $192,637,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,686 shares of company stock worth $18,379,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.96.

Darden Restaurants stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,401. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $73.88 and a one year high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

