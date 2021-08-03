Northstar Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the first quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.68. 6,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.14 and a 1-year high of $101.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

