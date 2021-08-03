Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Receives Outperform Rating from CIBC

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JWEL. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$38.00 target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut Jamieson Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.97.

Shares of JWEL stock traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$34.50. 22,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,741. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.83. Jamieson Wellness has a fifty-two week low of C$32.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.01.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

