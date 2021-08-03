Madison Wealth Partners Inc Acquires 677 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.5% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 265,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,566,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 82.6% during the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 17,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

BAC traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.62. 325,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,174,660. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $322.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.42.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

