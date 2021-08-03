iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $948,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $919,334,000 after buying an additional 1,477,218 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,939,000 after buying an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $723,688,000 after buying an additional 34,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,265,000 after buying an additional 352,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.52. 4,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,553. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.91 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.36.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

