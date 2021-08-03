Brookstone Capital Management Invests $5.67 Million in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 40,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.63.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $141.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.