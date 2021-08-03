ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is SkyOak Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $9,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.20 and a one year high of $159.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.43.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.