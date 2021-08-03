Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,093,537 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,716 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $61,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2,908.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 23,945 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $53.56 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $217.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.12.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.81.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

