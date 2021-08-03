Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TCLAF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TCLAF remained flat at $$19.76 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

