Governor DAO (GDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $299,892.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001527 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00045675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00100502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00141534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,089.35 or 0.99871410 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.04 or 0.00847023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,856,164 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governor DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

