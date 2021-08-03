$0.42 EPS Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will announce earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,801. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 204.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

