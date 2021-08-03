$244.96 Million in Sales Expected for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report sales of $244.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Groupon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $238.45 million and the highest is $251.47 million. Groupon reported sales of $395.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Groupon will report full-year sales of $985.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $984.44 million to $987.53 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.87 million. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. Groupon’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.63) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price target on Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays started coverage on Groupon in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Groupon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,264. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.71. Groupon has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRPN. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Groupon by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 298,330 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,847 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Groupon by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $18,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Groupon by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 524,100 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $26,490,000 after acquiring an additional 103,848 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

