Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Gap Up to $74.14

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.14, but opened at $77.49. Atkore shares last traded at $80.06, with a volume of 7,073 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
In other Atkore news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.
Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.