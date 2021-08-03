Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $15.16

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $14.40. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.22, with a volume of 508 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.91 and a beta of 1.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aluminum Co. of China during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. 0.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

