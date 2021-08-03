Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $203.96, but opened at $210.00. Willis Towers Watson Public shares last traded at $207.54, with a volume of 11,177 shares traded.

The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.60. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.96.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

