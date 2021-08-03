iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $882,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $166.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,196. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

