IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.00.

REGN stock opened at $577.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $549.90.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $1,970,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,682 shares of company stock worth $46,831,512. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

