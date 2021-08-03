Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Shares of OTIS opened at $89.93 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $90.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

