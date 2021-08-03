Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,444,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Barclays lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.