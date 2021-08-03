Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,308,000 after acquiring an additional 597,326 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,296,779,000 after acquiring an additional 488,608 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $831,604,000 after acquiring an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 57,108.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 249,563 shares during the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,045.10.

In related news, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,301.36, for a total transaction of $31,963,589.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $31,963,589.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,361.59, for a total transaction of $7,084,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,150.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $25.09 on Tuesday, reaching $2,694.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,559.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.