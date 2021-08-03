2,894 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.39. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,639. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $90.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

