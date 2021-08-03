Short Interest in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Decreases By 24.2%

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 862,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.07.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,157 shares of company stock worth $8,000,175 in the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $305.46 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $178.68 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

