Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of OTTR traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,498. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $35.36 and a 1 year high of $51.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Several analysts have issued reports on OTTR shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

