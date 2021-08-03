IAM Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 26,147 iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 0.4% of IAM Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $109.64. 119,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,424,708. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.59. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

