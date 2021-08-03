Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 404 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,742.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,861.28. 2,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,574. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,132.97 and a 12 month high of $1,877.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,525.43. The firm has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.68, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,398 shares of company stock worth $43,641,993. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

