$540.60 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to post sales of $540.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $533.00 million and the highest is $548.20 million. Hawaiian posted sales of $75.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 611.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 584.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $228,450. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hawaiian by 3,456.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.05. 8,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,710. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Hawaiian has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

