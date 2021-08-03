Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 211.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,512 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,013 shares of company stock worth $51,933,494. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $3.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.29. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $77.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.92. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $213.63 and a twelve month high of $293.19.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.