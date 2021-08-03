Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MITO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.37. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,335. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.03.

MITO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

