The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Issues Earnings Results

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,276. The Timken has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 37,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $3,348,009.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,516.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,889 shares of company stock valued at $8,886,617 in the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

