Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.01 and last traded at $53.81. Approximately 15,420 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,861,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.20.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of -61.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,056. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

