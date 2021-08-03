BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,223,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,984 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 1,225.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,583,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BIOLASE by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 439,250 shares during the period. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIOL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,517. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.44. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. On average, research analysts expect that BIOLASE will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

