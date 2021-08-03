ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Trading Up 3.1%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s stock price was up 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.48 and last traded at $21.36. Approximately 1,737 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 203,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.44.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $800,000. 47.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.