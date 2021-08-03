Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. 19,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,609,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $674,338.00. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $280,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,094,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,341,665.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,888. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sabre by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

