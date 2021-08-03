Old Port Advisors Has $1.99 Million Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,190 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

