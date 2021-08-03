Old Port Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Old Port Advisors lessened its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,669,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,804,000 after acquiring an additional 317,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,379,000 after buying an additional 134,596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 166.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,386,000 after buying an additional 641,446 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 17.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 929,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after buying an additional 139,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,605,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

PCH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.29. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

