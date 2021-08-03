Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 38,432 shares.The stock last traded at $62.90 and had previously closed at $63.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The firm had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. Analysts anticipate that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 284.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTM. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

