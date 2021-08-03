Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 451,500 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Shares of BSET traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.55. 835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,816. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $220.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $124.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $742,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.