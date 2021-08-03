Color Platform (CLR) Price Down 0.9% Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. Color Platform has a total market cap of $219,687.42 and approximately $1.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,239.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.51 or 0.01392569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.62 or 0.00367742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00144416 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 105.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000189 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

