Brokerages Expect The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to Post $0.40 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) will report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Hain Celestial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.42. The Hain Celestial Group reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hain Celestial Group.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.22.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,005,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,299,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,873,000 after purchasing an additional 625,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 873,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 595,276 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 5,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,556. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hain Celestial Group (HAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.