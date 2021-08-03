Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 17,352 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Cowen set a $97.44 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

NYSE EMR traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.60. 29,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $61.41 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

