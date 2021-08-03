LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Invests $1.67 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,050 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CVS Health by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $171,279,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $134,771,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.64. 50,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

