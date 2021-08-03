LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $4.95 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 86.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.75.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $2.30 on Tuesday, hitting $199.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

