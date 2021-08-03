Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shopify by 207.9% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $337,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

SHOP stock opened at $1,538.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,416.84.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

